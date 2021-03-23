Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,843,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,307,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVA opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

