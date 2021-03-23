First Foundation Advisors Takes $578,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

TTD opened at $740.85 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $153.50 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.72, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $793.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $728.47.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,937 shares of company stock worth $195,101,746. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

