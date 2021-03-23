Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $187,000 Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTA. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 978,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

