Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.