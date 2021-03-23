Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 21,717 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

FTSM opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

