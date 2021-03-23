Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Issues Earnings Results

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.