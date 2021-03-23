Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 458,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,177.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,654 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

