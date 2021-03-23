Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $79,383,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $184.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

