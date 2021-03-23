iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,879,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.