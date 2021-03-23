Psagot Investment House Ltd. Raises Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 838.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of AAL opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

