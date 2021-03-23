First Foundation Advisors Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 40,806 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $8,572,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,232 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.