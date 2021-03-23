Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $247.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $260.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE stock opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.