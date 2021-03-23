Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $247.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $260.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.
HELE stock opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
