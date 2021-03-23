Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $419,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

