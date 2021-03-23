Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 814 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,997,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after purchasing an additional 298,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Shares of DAR opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

