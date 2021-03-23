Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $196.81 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $196,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

HAS stock opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.