Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Ecolab worth $227,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $208.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.69.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.