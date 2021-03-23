Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $247,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 382.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 730,718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,540,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 343,960 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $51.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

