Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Sintx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

