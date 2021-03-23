Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Johnson Controls International worth $205,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 347,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after buying an additional 75,192 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 52,170 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

