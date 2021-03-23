Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

NEWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

