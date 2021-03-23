Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,902 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Square worth $261,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $226.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 358.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $249,492,640. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

