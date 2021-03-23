Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,393 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $271,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.