Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 470,238 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of International Paper worth $290,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in International Paper by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of IP stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

