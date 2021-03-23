Tompkins Financial Corp Has $152,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.