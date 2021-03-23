Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $15.47 on Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $33.26 million and approximately $90,157.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $15.47 or 0.00027978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00623450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023295 BTC.

About Veritaseum

VERI is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

