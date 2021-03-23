Xuez Price Reaches $0.0249 on Major Exchanges (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Xuez coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Xuez has a market cap of $99,872.48 and approximately $69,705.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xuez has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,983,632 coins and its circulating supply is 4,017,198 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

