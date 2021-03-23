Wells Fargo & Company Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $535.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.59.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $490.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.