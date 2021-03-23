Ink Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $135.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 35.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $781,434.60 and $135.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00623450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

