Ancora Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

