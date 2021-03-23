Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

