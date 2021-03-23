Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $256.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

