American International Group Inc. Has $13.45 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 285.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

