The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in The Southern by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 150.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 245.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

