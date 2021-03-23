Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $99.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

