Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

NYSE TPX opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 192,456 shares of company stock worth $5,731,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

