Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after purchasing an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $90,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

