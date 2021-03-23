Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,738,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 918,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

