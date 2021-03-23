Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,561 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Crown Crafts worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 59,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

