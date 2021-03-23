Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

