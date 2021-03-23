OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,161 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,000 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

