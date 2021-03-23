Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $308.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

