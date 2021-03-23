Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Separately, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.