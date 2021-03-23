Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at $928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,788,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at $111,000.

AMJ stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares in the company, valued at $64,890,100.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,004,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,514 in the last ninety days.

