Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 3,635 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 472.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $1,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

CERN stock opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

