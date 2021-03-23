Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FM. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 78,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 65,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FM opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

