Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 million, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

