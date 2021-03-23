Zcoin (XZC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,188.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.82 or 0.03098155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.27 or 0.00339321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.13 or 0.00958779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.22 or 0.00397228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.88 or 0.00392987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00256605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00022413 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

