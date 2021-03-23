Centrality Trading 3% Lower This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $133.76 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00049588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.89 or 0.00624933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023381 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

