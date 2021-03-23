ZENZO One Day Volume Reaches $401.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $401.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00241852 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012016 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

