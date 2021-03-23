Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $415.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $348.24 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.53 and its 200 day moving average is $331.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,519 shares of company stock valued at $94,004,451 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,100,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

